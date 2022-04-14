What We’re Tracking:

Winds slowly calm down

Warming up through Friday

A few showers Easter Weekend

Mostly sunny skies will turn into partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Winds will also calm down with lows reaching the lower 40s. Overall not a bad evening to get outside but a light jacket is still recommended.

Afternoon highs look to remain in the 60s as we close out the work week. There may be a stray shower or two by Friday afternoon but most stay dry as we just see increasing cloud cover. Through the weekend we’ll see a slight dip in temperatures as we get below average and struggle out of the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

For Easter itself, expect somewhat chilly conditions along with chances for rain before drying out by Monday. Temperatures look to warm back up into the 70s by Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush