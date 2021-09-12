Breezy conditions continue into the start of the work week

What We’re Tracking:

Hot again Monday

Rain chance Tuesday

Cooler temperatures late week

Winds will continue out of the south tonight at 5-10 mph forcing temperatures to stay warm only dropping into the upper 60s. Besides the winds, we’ll remain quiet heading into Monday with clear skies.

Our humidity will continue to stay low through Monday afternoon, only making it feel just a degree or two warmer than the air temperatures. Even though heat index values are not a huge concern, it’s still important to drink plenty of water despite the drier heat!

Cloud cover will gradually increase late Monday as a cold front approaches our area. Highs to start out the work week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will remain out of the south at 20-25 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and temperatures may cool down a bit with a front lingering over our area. Highs will be in the middle 80s with winds starting to relax.

We stay dry through mid-day Tuesday before the cold front slides across the area. Timing is starting to line up more with rain moving in late Tuesday evening and lingering through the daytime Wednesday. There may even be a few thunderstorms early Wednesday and showers continuing into the daytime.

Behind the rain, temperatures will cool down to the upper 70s and lower 80s before returning to seasonable levels by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez