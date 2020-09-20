Breezy conditions expected today as temperatures warm up into the lower 80s

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and slightly warmer today

Mild for next week

Dry conditions stick around

Mostly sunny skies expected today with temperatures hovering right around the 80 degree mark across the region. Breezy conditions will push in from the south with wind gusts of 15-20 mph possible. Hazy skies are also expected to remain in the area through at least today and possibly into Monday as well.

The trend of low 80s will continue throughout the week as high temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year. As far as rain chances go, we are out of luck there; the work week should be free of any precipitation. Humidity levels may increase slightly heading into Monday, but nothing too noticeable.

Our upper air patterns will continue to fight against any potential rain chances for the foreseeable future. Quiet, calm, and dry conditions will persist throughout the whole week but at least temperatures will remain comfortable in the low 80s with dew points in the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez