Breezy conditions let up this evening with more sunshine for tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Quiet evening tonight

Plenty of sunshine ahead

Rain chances next week

A few low level cumulus clouds are hanging out in the region as we wrap up the day today but otherwise mostly sunny skies are in place. Overnight lows will take us into the upper 40s with calm winds expected through the night.

The sunny weather will continue into tomorrow as well with a high pressure system moving into the area. Afternoon temperatures will climb even higher into the lower 80s to finish up the work week. A southerly breeze in place is expected to pick up in speed late Saturday afternoon with temperatures remaining in the lower 80s for the weekend.

Our upper air patterns become a bit more active by Sunday evening as our next storm system looks to move into the region. We will see a few good chances for rain showers and perhaps even some thunderstorms through early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

