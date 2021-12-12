Breezy conditions move through today with plenty of sunshine

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and breezy today

Lots of sunshine

Warming up again next week

Plenty of sunshine is expected today with highs eventually reaching the middle 50s. Breezy conditions will be present today leading to some wind chill values in the 40s for this morning and evening. Wind speeds of 15-20 mph out of the south will move through the area today with gusts of up to 30 mph possible.

Early next week we start to go up on the roller coaster again climbing into the 60s for Monday afternoon with a few thin clouds possible. By Tuesday afternoon highs could potentially reach the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.

The warmth even looks to continue beyond that through the middle part of next week as we continue to look for any precipitation chances. Wednesday will stay mild in the lower 70s but winds will increase quite a bit ahead of our next cold front.

Early estimated wind speeds for Wednesday are about 30-35 mph southerly breezes with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph. Extremely strong winds ahead with colder air to follow by Thursday and Friday as we fall back down into the 50s and even 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush