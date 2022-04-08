Today looks to stay on the chilly side, with continued breezes and temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

Winds will continue to gust throughout the morning and afternoon to around 25 to 35 mph.

Clouds will clear from the west to the east today, and by the time we get to tonight, we’re *finally* expecting calm winds!

With clear skies and calm winds tonight, it’ll be a cold one. If you’ve been tempted to plant some things in your garden, you may want to hold off a bit longer as a hard freeze is likely overnight with lows in the 20s.