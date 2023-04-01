We get to enjoy a quiet evening in terms of wind speeds before breezy conditions return for tomorrow. Temperatures dip back into the mid 40s as our southerly wind starts to increase again after midnight.

For the end of the weekend, we can expect wind gusts up to around 30-35 mph with mostly sunny skies. That will send temperatures well up into the 70s, and maybe even close to 80° again! Our next chance for a few showers looks to arrive late Sunday and into early Monday. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder, too.

There’s another strong storm system that we’re keeping an eye on for early next week that’s looking very similar to the one we just saw that brought all that wind. Highs Tuesday will surge into the low 80s with a strong south wind, and behind the front, we’ll fall into the 30s that night. Winds could also gust over 50-55mph with the passage of the front. Most of the rain and storms, again, appear to be just to our east, but some of our far eastern counties may see some afternoon storms Tuesday.