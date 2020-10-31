Breezy conditions today and pleasant weather expected for trick-or-treating!

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and warm today

Cooler Sunday before a warm-up next week

Dry conditions remain

Your Halloween forecast is looking spot on for this time of the year. We should have a sunny day today with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Trick-or-Treaters will have clear skies overhead and temperatures falling through the 50s during the evening hours. The only issue we’ll see is a breezy southerly wind through the day, running about 10-20mph with gusts approaching 35 mph.

A cold front moves through later tonight and that front will give us a cooler day for Sunday with north breezes. Expect temperatures to fall into the lower 50s for Sunday afternoon before approaching 70° again by mid-week.

Rain chances will remain out of the forecast for the week as our upper air patterns will not be conducive for precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush