Breezy conditions today with above average temperatures this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Above average temperatures

Breezy conditions

Storm chances early next week

Partly cloudy skies are expected this morning with plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. Temperatures will finally be above average after two full weeks of being cooler than normal. Highs will soar into the upper 70s with some spots having a chance to see 80. Breezy conditions will also pick up with gusts of up to 30 mph helping pull in warmer air from the South.

Monday looks even nicer as we get a taste of summer-like weather with highs climbing into the middle 80s for the afternoon and sunshine continuing. The talk of the town is that some spots may even try to break 90. Breezy to windy conditions will also continue from the South throughout the day.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, model trends are starting to steer the severe weather threat away from the region and pull it further down South. With that being said, thunderstorm potential will still remain but it appears rain chances will be a bit more likely through Wednesday.

Temperatures for the second half of the week will be quite nice with 70s expected and a few scattered rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

