Winds continue to be breezy out of the south today with gusts around 30-35mph before a cold front arrives later this afternoon and evening.

Ahead of it, we could see some showers moving through and maybe a couple thunderstorms, as well. There will even be clearing skies from west to east as the front moves through, so many spots will end up with some sunshine this afternoon! Highs will make it up to near 70°.

With a cooler northwesterly breeze tonight and clear skies, temperatures will fall into the 40s, but we’ll warm up even further on Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s with a slightly lighter breeze out of the east. We’ll likely see another round of showers and a few thunderstorms work their way through Thursday, as well.