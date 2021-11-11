Breezy day ahead with mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and breezy

Cooler the next few days

Cold wind on Friday

Mostly sunny skies are expected for your Veterans Day today with highs struggling to make it into the middle to upper 50s. However, it will feel a bit cooler because of west breezes at 10-20 mph throughout the day. Winds could gust over 30 mph by this afternoon.

Even colder on Friday as a stronger northwest wind at 15-30 mph develops. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s and highs in the middle 40s will combine with the wind to yield wind chills in the 30s much of the day. Overnight lows heading into Saturday will be just in the upper 20s so be sure to watch for possible freezing.

High temperatures for the weekend will likely get stuck in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but mostly sunny weather should prevail. Winds will calm down and a warm up will slowly start to take place. Highs for the beginning of next week should be in the 50s and lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush