Few clouds today

Bigger warm up this weekend

Dry stretch into next week

RED FLAG WARNING: Republic-Washington-Marshall-Cloud-Clay-Riley and Ottawa counties are under a red flag warning from noon until 9:00 PM Friday.

We’re starting off with clear skies and calm winds which allowed temperatures to drop into the lower 30s with even some upper 20s mixing in. Cloud cover may move through around mid-morning and some spots have the potential to see an isolated shower or two. Most will miss out and stay dry as we try and clear back out for the afternoon.

Sunshine returns by the afternoon for the entire area as that storm system finally pushes well east of the area. Winds pick up again, though, to around 20-25mph. Temperatures will start to get closer to average in the upper 50s and low 60s for afternoon highs. With strong winds and dry air in place, a high fire danger will also be present across the viewing area so burning is not advised.

Pleasantly mild weather for the weekend is expected as high temperatures feel a lot more like they are supposed to, in the 60s to lower 70s. Rather warm weather should be in place for the first few days of next week as highs near 80° are possible by Tuesday ahead of our next chance for rain midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez