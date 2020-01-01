Breezy start to the new year, slight rain chance late Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

More clouds build in on Thursday

Chance of rain Thursday evening, changing to rain/snow early Friday

Slightly cooler before warm again this weekend

Mainly clear skies for the area tonight as temperatures only cool back into the middle to upper 30s. South winds will remain rather breezy through the night at 15-25mph, especially strong over the southern half of the area.

Clouds will start to build in on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. While the chance for rain will hold off until Thursday evening, temperatures will still be mild with the clouds hanging around. Highs will top out in the lower 50s, then turn colder heading into Friday. Rain chances start up late Thursday evening, then possibly mixing with snow at times into early Friday before ending. While the chance for a light winter mix is there, the amounts of any precipitation will be on the light side.

Highs on Friday will top out in the lower 40s with a chillier northwest breeze. We should remain dry for the weekend with highs in the lower 50s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com

