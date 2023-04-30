What We’re Tracking

Sunny and breezy Sunday

Gradual warming trend

Rain chances late week

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, Republic and Washington counties from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

We’re starting off with clear skies this morning as temperatures are starting off in the low to mid 40s. A chilly start and winds are relatively light at 5-10 mph before picking up later today.

Winds will be an issue this afternoon where gusts of 40 mph will once again be possible. Relative humidity’s will also be on the lower end – prompting elevated fire danger for many to wrap up the weekend. Burning is not advised tomorrow, especially for counties under a red flag warning! Highs will be in the middle 60s with sunny skies above.

The start of next week brings us to the month of May and some nicer weather, as well. We’ll see some sunshine and temperatures warming up into the mid 60s with a continued strong breeze for Monday. We should warm up through the middle of the week, though, as our winds begin to relax just a bit. Temperatures by Wednesday could make their way back into the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez