Breezy Sunday with warmer temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Warma and breezy Sunday

Lots of sunshine

Warming up again next week

We’ll stay clear and chilly tonight, but south wind returns for tonight and Sunday, as well. After a chilly morning we are then back into the upper 50s with more sunshine to close out the weekend for Sunday. Winds will pick up out of the south at 15-20 mph helping us warm things back up.

Early next week we start to go up on the roller coaster again climbing into the 60s for Monday afternoon with a few thin clouds possible. By Tuesday afternoon highs could potentially reach the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.

The warmth even looks to continue beyond that through the middle part of next week as we continue to look for any precipitation chances. Wednesday will stay mild in the lower 70s but winds will increase quite a bit ahead of our next cold front.

Early estimated wind speeds for Wednesday are about 30-35 mph southerly breezes with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph. Extremely strong winds ahead with colder air to follow by Thursday and Friday as we fall back down into the 50s and even 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez