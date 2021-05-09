Breezy this morning, chilly day ahead for Mother’s Day

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy Conditions

Chilly Mother’s Day

More rain early next week

We’re continuing to see thunderstorms roll across the area this morning although the threat for severe weather was left behind last night after a stronger line of storms moved through. Now that the rain has moved through, many areas have cooled down into the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Thunderstorm activity should let up by sunrise with a few very spotty isolated showers throughout the morning. Otherwise, Mother’s Day festivities will be dry which is good news but unfortunately will be on the cooler side with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s and some spots seeing the lower 60s. Cloud cover and breezy conditions will also be present so expect a bit of a dreary Sunday. There could be some peaks of sunshine, though, by the evening hours to wrap up the holiday.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures stay below average struggling to get out of the 60s and we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week on Monday and Tuesday. Nothing severe with these systems just some scattered showers that look to move through the area.

Eventually, rain chances taper off through midweek and temperatures try and climb to more seasonable levels in the lower 70s by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com