Windy end to the week

Very high fire danger

Pleasant weekend ahead

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of northeast Kansas until 7:00 PM this evening.

Fire danger will become an issue over the next couple days with drier air settling in paired with gusty winds and dry grasses. Avoid outdoor burning, and pay attention to any local burn bans.

Tonight, mostly clear skies can be expected as our winds begin to calm down just a bit. You can plan on breezy conditions through at least sunset with dewpoints in the lower 20s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with a wind chill around sunrise tomorrow morning.

Sunshine and dry conditions last throughout the weekend into early next week with highs in the upper 70s tomorrow, and dipping back to near 70° by the weekend. Friday will still be windy, but that will taper of through the afternoon and evening.

We’re keeping a close eye on the first part of next week, Monday night specifically. With a push of colder air, we could be looking at our first freezes across the area. Unfortunately though, it looks to remain dry for the next 7 days at least.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez