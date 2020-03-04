Breezy Thursday with a Fire Weather Watch in place

What We’re Tracking:

We’ll keep the clouds overnight as we fall back down into the upper 30s with light winds.

Clouds will clear out tomorrow morning with plenty of sunshine expected for Thursday. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 60s but winds will be sustained 15-25 mph. Burning is not advised. A Fire Weather Watch will be in place starting at 12 PM Thursday until 6 PM for a majority of the viewing area excluding Coffey, Lyon, and Osage counties.

Friday will be another beautiful day with highs in the upper 50s and calmer winds. Caution should be used for burning as winds will pick back up on Saturday which could cause any burning done on Friday to rekindle.

The upcoming weekend might be exactly like the one we just had, but, it will be very spring-like with a partly cloudy sky, afternoon highs between 65-70 and a strong south wind at 20-30 mph both Saturday and Sunday.

There may be showers Sunday night, but I think that holds off until well after sunset. Monday’s rain chance looks a bit higher. Isolated showers may linger into early Tuesday with cooler temperatures.

Don’t forget about the change to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. Sunrise will be later Sunday morning, and it won’t get dark Sunday evening until about 7:45-7:50.

