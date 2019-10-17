Breezy today and windy tomorrow with spotty showers Friday night

Midweek was very chilly with highs about 10 degrees below average for mid October. The coldest core in the air mass has shifted east, and that means a nice temperature pop toward the weekend.

Today could be near perfect. Cool early and warmer through the afternoon with abundant sunshine. Days this good are hard to beat, and it’s weather like this that makes fall a big fan favorite.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 68-72

Wind: S/SE 15-25

Friday gets even warmer, but it will likely become very windy. Increasing moisture may lead to a shower or two by evening, so plan on that possibility in the second half of high school games Friday night.

The probability of rain goes up slightly this weekend with scattered showers on Saturday…mainly before 8-10am. The possibility of rain and thunder returns late Sunday with temperatures in the 70s. Expect rainy periods into daybreak Monday morning with cooler temperatures before pleasant conditions return for Monday to Wednesday. Much lower numbers might be here late next week.



We will start looking farther out toward Halloween very soon so ghosts and goblins know how to prepare. Trick or Treaters really need dry conditions and mild temps. Right now, it looks like a good shot for that to happen.

It will be a wonderful day, especially if it doesn’t become too breezy

KSNT Meteorologist David George

