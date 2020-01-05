Breezy today, but mild temperatures still expected

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

What We’re Tracking:

  • Sunny, warmer, but breezy today
  • Dry, quiet weather pattern
  • Next chance for precipitation by the end of the week

A front passed through early this morning, but the only noticeable thing it did was switch our winds from the southwest to the northwest. Highs should rebound a bit on today despite that. Most of the area will climb to near 50° by the afternoon.

Early next week will likely stay dry, but another cold front is shaping up to move through the area on Monday, knocking temperatures down a bit for the early part of the week before we warm back up toward Wednesday and Thursday. Our next system moves in late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a slight chance for rain, possibly a rain and snow mix by Friday, and much cooler temperatures to end the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories