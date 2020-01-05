Breezy today, but mild temperatures still expected

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny, warmer, but breezy today

Dry, quiet weather pattern

Next chance for precipitation by the end of the week

A front passed through early this morning, but the only noticeable thing it did was switch our winds from the southwest to the northwest. Highs should rebound a bit on today despite that. Most of the area will climb to near 50° by the afternoon.

Early next week will likely stay dry, but another cold front is shaping up to move through the area on Monday, knocking temperatures down a bit for the early part of the week before we warm back up toward Wednesday and Thursday. Our next system moves in late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a slight chance for rain, possibly a rain and snow mix by Friday, and much cooler temperatures to end the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor