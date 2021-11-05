Breezy today with warmer temperatures through the weekend

The warming trend continues today, and we could see highs possibly hitting near 60 degrees. That is much closer to where we should be for this time of the year!

We can, finally, expect some sunshine and breezy conditions today, and that’s what will help our temperatures to climb.

By the weekend, we could see highs back up into the upper 60s, and even low 70s, with more sunshine and a continued south wind. It may get a bit breezy at times, though, especially Sunday and Monday. Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend, though, as winds back off a bit!