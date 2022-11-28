What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and partly cloudy tonight

Strong cold front Tuesday

Slight chance for wintry precipitation

Temperatures will hang out in the 40s for the evening and overnight hours. Breezy conditions and increasing clouds will be present for the rest of the day today as we prepare for our next big cold front.

A bit of a tricky forecast starts to take shape heading into Tuesday with the timing of the system. As of right now the cold front is set to move through right around lunchtime. That will lead to a wide variety of high temperatures across the viewing area.

Here’s a look at what temperatures will look like around 11:00 AM:

As temperatures drop on Tuesday, there could be a slim chance at some wintry precipitation during the evening hours across the area. Little to no accumulations are likely with this quick burst of rain/snow.

Wind and chilly temperatures however will start to be a bigger concern – especially if you’re heading out to the Emporia parade. Wind chills could be in the upper 10s so be sure to add as many layers as possible!

As for Wednesday, you can expect highs to only be in the middle 30s with sunshine all around. Wind chills will be the biggest issue as we’ll be feeling like we’re in the teens and 20s much of the day.

The rest of the week we’ll see temperatures gradually warm up into the 40s and 50s with breezy conditions remaining. Another shot of cooler air comes in by Saturday, but once again, this system looks to pass by with little to no precipitation associated with it.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller