What We’re Tracking:

Breezy tonight

Decent chance for rain Monday

More rain next week

The system that brought all of the severe weather to our area yesterday is now pushing off to the northeast near the great lakes region. However, we’re still seeing some stubborn cloud cover from the backside of the system as well as breezy conditions. Temperatures this evening will cool into the middle 40s with winds gusting at 25 to 35 mph.

Sunshine will take over for the second half our weekend with highs in the lower 70s. Unfortunately the breezy conditions will return for the afternoon though – gusts of up to 25 mph will be possible.

Cloud cover will then pick up as we head into late Sunday evening with our next storm system gearing up to move through on Monday. A healthy chance for rain moves in Monday morning giving everyone a shot at some precipitation as this event appears to be a bit more widespread. With that being said, a slight chance for strong to severe storms will also be present.

Heading into Tuesday and beyond we’re tracking much more rain which should further help our drought conditions across the state. Thunderstorm chances will also exist with temperatures largely in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush