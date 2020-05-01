Breezy, warmer and more humid into the weekend, then scattered storms Saturday night

April was pretty nice overall. There were 15 days above 70 degrees and 3 of those days were in the 80s. We had frequent rainfall, but it was only really heavy once.

Severe weather was almost non-existent with one occurrence of hail and another with stronger wind. It’s also been just the 2nd time in 30 years to not have a confirmed tornado in Kansas before May 1st.

Thursday was a glorious day with light wind, abundant sun and 70s. Hopefully you enjoyed. The sky has been clear to partly cloudy overnight and today will have variably cloudy and breezy periods with warmer temperatures.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 80-84

Wind: S/SE 12-25

Expect a mostly clear and pleasant Friday night, then higher humidity and even warmer temperatures should be noticeable as the weekend begins. Saturday should look and feel like early summer with scattered clouds, higher dew points and more wind.

Thunderstorms may hit overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning (mainly between midnight and 8am) and some of those might be rather strong. Highs should be in the 70s Sunday as temps lower a tad after the storm producing boundary goes east.

The pattern from Monday to Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and occasionally wet with 68-72 degree highs across northeast Kansas. We just get progressively cooler for the mid to late week.

Have a good day and a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



