Breezy, warmer weather for much of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly breezes tonight

Dry, windy and warmer through midweek

Possible snow for some on Friday

Temperatures tonight will dip back into the middle to upper 20s under a mainly clear sky. However, the wind will also be brisk at 5-15mph from the northwest, making it feel a bit colder than that. Morning wind chills will be in the upper 10s for Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures begin to warm-up quite nicely. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with abundant sunshine and breezes from the west at 10-15mph.

Stronger wind from the south on Wednesday at 15-25mph will combine with dry conditions for high fire danger across the area. Highs will reach the middle 50s on Wednesday and upper 50s by Thursday. A strong cold front brings in a strong blast of cold air to wrap up the week with the possibility of a light winter mix for Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com