With lots of sunshine ahead through midweek, we will climb into the upper 50s by Wednesday and lower to middle 60s by Thursday as dry conditions continue. Nighttime lows will also start to increase, making it back up to the 30s and lower 40s through the end of the week. To get us so warm, though, it’ll get pretty breezy. Wind gusts by Thursday could be as high as 35mph from the south.

We’re keeping an eye on another system that could bring showers late in the day Friday. It may linger into Saturday morning with rain possibly changing over to some snow before coming to an end. As of right now, the chance for anything to actually accumulate looks pretty low, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes.

Temperatures get a bit cooler for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 40s with overnight lows dropping back into the 20s. It’ll also be blustery during this time, too, with wind gusts around 30mph. We’ll keep the cooler air around through the start of next week.