Breezy Wednesday with falling temperatures

Breezy with falling temperatures Wednesday

Very cold early Thursday

Brief weekend warm-up

Winds are breezy thanks to a cold front that has already moved through. A cold breeze coming in from the North at 20-25 mph. Temperatures are in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s but this is the warmest we’ll be over the next 24 hours.

The front rolled through quietly, not providing any precipitation. Although, the colder air is somewhat lagging behind it and we’ll actually see falling temperatures throughout the day. That means we’ve already seen our high temperatures this morning just after midnight. After starting off in the 30s, we’ll be in the 20s by the afternoon and even 10s by the early evening. Winds will continue from the north at 20-25 mph making it feel like single digits for most with cloud cover overhead.

We’ll start to gradually clear out later this evening with winds starting to relax. This will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits for early Thursday morning. Factor in light breezes at 10-15 mph and wind chill values early on could feel like -5° to -15°.

More sunshine is in store for Thursday but temperatures will continue to struggle barely getting above 20°. Luckily, the winds should start to really back off by the afternoon although still a very cold day overall.

Friday we’ll try and get around freezing with highs in the lower 30s before a brief warm-up in store for the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 30s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday afternoon with sunshine.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez