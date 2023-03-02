What We’re Tracking

Breezy this evening

Rain/snow mix early Friday

Temperatures warm back up for weekend

Precipitation will continue to move in this evening with rain already ongoing for our southern counties. Models are starting to come into better agreement that our main type of precipitation should be rain through the night. Overnight lows should fall into the middle 30s with gusts near 30 mph out of the north.

As our temperatures cool after midnight, we may start to see some snow trying to mix in. Eastern areas stand that best chance to see some slushy accumulation on grassy or elevated surfaces, but we’re not expecting much, if any, measurable snowfall.

The timing of the transition though may be slightly problematic depending on the intensity of the rain/snow showers tomorrow morning. There could be some snow trying to fall during your morning commute, so just plan on padding in some extra time tomorrow just to be on the safe side.

Temperatures on Friday will stay cooler, with highs expected near 50° again. So, any snow that does manage to fall, won’t get the chance to stick around for very long. After this brief cooldown, we will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s again by the time the weekend rolls around. Another system brings some more clouds for Saturday before we clear out Sunday.

We stay mild through the first part of next week, but it does appear that our pattern stays relatively active. Our next chance for precipitation comes into by midweek as cooler weather builds back in just ahead of Spring Break for most area schools.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller