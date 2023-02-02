Highs today should make it into the middle 40s thanks to a fairly breezy southwest wind, but there will be a little setback on Friday with another front moving through later this afternoon. Temperatures behind the front will tumble back into the low teens and single digits, again tonight.

Winds will continue to be on the breezy side tonight and tomorrow, but out of the north this time. That’ll make it feel like we’re close to 0° by the time we wake up tomorrow. And we’ll be feeling like the teens and 20s tomorrow as highs to close out the week will only be in the upper 30s.

By the time we get to Saturday, we should be able to climb into the 50s, possibly even warmer by the start of next week. To get the warmer temperatures, though, it’s going to start getting windy. By Saturday, our southwest winds will pick up to around 10-20mph with stronger gusts around 30mph. Sunday, we’ll catch a break for a gorgeous end to the weekend, but by Monday wind gusts will return with highs climbing into the upper 50s to near 60°!