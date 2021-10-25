Brief warm-up before another round of rain

What We’re Tracking:

Brief warm-up for Tuesday

Another rain chance midweek

Dry and cool through this weekend

Tonight, we should be able to cool down into the lower to middle 40s, but our winds shift toward the south and east again. The cloud cover will continue to decrease, but remain partly cloudy through the night, as well.

We’ll warm back up a bit for Tuesday ahead of our next system with upper 60s and lower 70s returning. At the same time, a stronger southeast wind of 10-20mph, gusting to 25mph, through the day will make it feel a little on the cool side at times. More sunshine expected through Tuesday before the next chance for showers and storms arrives.

Another cold front moves through by late Tuesday night into Wednesday that should bring us another round of rain and cooler temperatures for the middle of the week. Scattered showers will be most likely on Wednesday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Thursday and Friday with a slight warm-up Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller