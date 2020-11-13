Brief warm-up expected Saturday before we cool back down

What We’re Tracking:

A few showers SE tonight

Mild and windy Saturday

Cold front moves in

Clouds will continue to roll in especially over our far southern counties bringing in a chance for a few showers after midnight for *some*. It’s not the best chance, but it’s enough that a few isolated showers will be possible, mainly in Coffey, Osage, Franklin, and Anderson counties.

Winds begin to pick up out of the southeast through the overnight hours, and we’ll begin to warm up just after midnight. Saturday will be windy and much warmer with strong southwesterly breezes at 15-25mph, gusts to 35-40 mph. Those breezes and mostly sunny weather by the afternoon will give us highs back in the upper 60s if not 70° in spots.

Of course it doesn’t last long as yet another cold front moves through Saturday afternoon/evening with breezy and cooler weather for Sunday. With this front there is a slight chance our northern counties could see an isolated shower but most areas will stay dry. Highs should still make it into the middle 50s on Sunday.

After that, we get another long stretch of nice, dry, and sunny weather that will carry us all the way through next week. Expect upper 50s Monday and Tuesday with some mid to upper 60s returning by midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

