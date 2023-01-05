What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly evening

Warming up tomorrow

Slight chance for precipitation early Saturday

Tonight, temperatures will once again be on the cooler side. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the middle 20s with mostly clear skies and just a light breeze.

By Friday, we should be on the mild side as temperatures return closer to 50°, but this warm-up is brief. Slightly cooler weather is expected for this weekend with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We’ll start to see increasing clouds through the day as we begin to see our next system approach.

That quick system may move through late Friday and into early Saturday. Precipitation looks possible for portions of the area, but the type will be dependent on the timing. Models are still all over the place with this system, but as it stands now, we’re not expecting much in the way of impacts as any precipitation should be light. Just be aware that there could be a rain/snow mix into the morning hours of Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, we should see quite a bit of sunshine and more mild weather. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will get close to 50° with overnight lows near 30°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller