Brief warm up for Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Warming up Saturday

Few rain showers with cold front

Brief cool down Sunday

Winds will be pretty consistent through the night from the south at 10-15 mph with cloud cover lingering. Temperatures will still manage to drop into the lower to middle 20s for early Saturday morning though before we warm things up.

For early Saturday, models are indicating we could see a slight chance at some early morning freezing drizzle. If we do see some light precipitation it will transition to all water shortly after sunrise as we really warm up.

Highs to start out the weekend will do their best to reach the middle to upper 40s if not near 50°. Clodus will be present through the day with breezy conditions before our next cold front moves in. There is a chance we see some scattered to isolated shower into the afternoon and evening but it will be in the form of rain since we will be fairly warm.

Behind the front we’ll see a brief cool down for Sunday with highs struggling out of the 30s and a lot more sunshine as well. The colder air won’t stick along long though as a mild stretch of weather begins.

The upcoming work week looks to be dry and mild. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with sunny to partly cloudy weather. Above average and very pleasant conditions ahead as we enter the middle of January.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez