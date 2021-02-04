Brief warm-up on Friday ahead of the Arctic chill

What We’re Tracking:

Wind lets up tonight

Milder weather for Friday

Arctic blast hits this weekend

Tonight, a mostly clear sky and light wind will allow for temperatures to dip into the lower 20s to start the day on Friday. Despite the early chill, temperatures rebound briefly on Friday into the middle to upper 40s. You’ll want to get any outdoor activities or tasks wrapped up on Friday ahead of the deep freeze heading out way.

A strong Arctic cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. It’ll also bring us another quick shot of light snow during the day on Saturday. Some minor accumulation is possible. Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be near 10 below zero. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens.

Another front moves through Monday, really reinforcing the cold air. It looks like the really cold weather will stay over the top of us for quite some time with bitterly cold temperatures (highs in the low teens and overnight lows below zero) and even colder wind chills possible all next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

