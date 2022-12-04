What We’re Tracking:

Average temperatures Monday

Another quick cold front

A few rain chances coming up

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a light breeze out of the south. Wind chills will still be a bit of a concern the next few days so be sure to bundle up if you have to be outside. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 30s by sunrise tomorrow morning.

We’ll hold on to some of the warmer air for Monday with temperatures back into the lower 50s. Yet another front looks to move through late Monday into Tuesday but stays quiet. This will knock us back into the 40s for a few days. Cloud cover looks to stick around a bit longer too.

There is a slight chance for a few Isolated showers Tuesday, but we see a better chance for some scattered showers later in the week.

For Wednesday and Thursday, a few chances for rain will move into the area. Mainly very late Wednesday into early Thursday. Despite the cooler temperatures, we should be warm enough to only see rain. Temperatures will generally remain in the 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller