Highs will struggle back into the middle 30s today thanks to our continued northwest breeze and increasing clouds through the afternoon hours. Wind chills today will likely remain in the teens and 20s.

Later this evening, our winds will turn out of the south and become fairly breezy with gusts around 20-25 mph that will last through the day Saturday. This will allow for warmer weather to move into the region for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Highs Friday should make it into the upper 40s.

We may be a few degrees cooler Saturday afternoon as a strong, Arctic cold front is going to bring a big blast of cold weather to the area. There may be some light wintry precipitation associated with that by the overnight hours on Saturday primarily.

Temperatures drop into the teens by Sunday morning with a strong northerly wind gusting as high as 35 mph continuing through the day Sunday, too. That will keep us feeling like the single digits for the end of the weekend.