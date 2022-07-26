What We’re Tracking:

A few periodic rain chances

Clearing out for the weekend

Hotter next week

A few areas of showers tonight into early Wednesday. With a mostly cloudy sky and moderate humidity levels, temperatures will only fall back in the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Wednesday as we clear out for several hours during the day. Additional chances for rain look to be focused Wednesday night into Thursday. After the next chance for rain, temperatures will stay relatively cool through the next several days as the front meanders around the region. High temperatures will fluctuate between the lower to middle 80s throughout the tail end of the work week.

By the time we get to the weekend, we should start to dry things out, and we do see a gradual warming trend through the weekend, as well. Highs on Saturday will make it into the middle 80s with sunshine, and by Sunday we’ll be near 90°.

The heat looks to build back in as we kick off the month of August. In fact, hot weather looks to dominate the region for at least the first week of August, so enjoy the break from the heat while it lasts!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller