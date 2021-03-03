Brushing up on lightning safety as severe weather season approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues as we dive deeper into March and further into meteorological spring. Lightning is one of the most common dangers associated with severe weather and is often referred to as the “underrated killer.”

The most important way to keep yourself safe from lightning is by avoiding getting into a dangerous situation to begin with. Monitoring the weather and keeping up with local forecasts is key to staying ahead of the curve and being weather-aware.

If you do find yourself outdoors in the middle of a thunderstorm, your best option is to find substantial shelter as quickly as possible. Lightning bolts can reach temperatures of up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit and kill an average of 30 to 50 people every year. Standing under a tree is never a good option either as lightning often seeks out and strikes the tallest objects.

Every thunderstorm that has lightning is dangerous, whether it is severe or not. Just remember: if you’re close enough to hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.