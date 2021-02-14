Brutally cold wind drops wind chills to near -30°F tonight

***A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area through Monday at Noon due to brutally cold wind chills.***

What We’re Tracking:

Snow ending tonight

Dangerously cold wind chills through Tuesday

More snow possible Tuesday night

Extremely cold air in place with periods of snow ending tonight. Northerly wind will combine for wind chills in the -20s throughout the night, perhaps hitting the -30s by late tonight or early Monday morning. Monday morning does to be the coldest of this stretch where our air temperatures could easily fall between -6° and -11° and winds generally running around 10 to 15 mph. This will cause it to feel like -25° to -35° Monday morning where frostbite could happen within a matter of minutes.

Wind chills will remain in the -10s and -20s all day on Monday, but sunshine should return with highs near 0°. With a clearer sky and less wind, the coldest temperatures will be on Tuesday morning when actual air temperatures drop to near -10° to -18° across the region with the fresh covering of snow on the ground.

We hold on to the brutally cold temperatures Tuesday but the Arctic air will start to retreat once we get to the middle of next week. Another system could produce some minor snow accumulation for Tuesday night, mainly over the eastern and southeastern half of the area. Beyond that, we start to warm up. Current projections give us the *chance* at breaking above freezing by this Friday, then well above freezing by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com