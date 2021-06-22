Building heat and humidity through Thursday

We start to warm things back up today with an increasing southerly wind. It’ll be pretty breezy today with gusts around 25 mph, and that will send our temperatures up into the mid-upper 80s.

Temperatures keep climbing into the lower 90s by Wednesday with mostly sunny skies continuing. It’ll be feeling downright hot again by Thursday, with middle 90s possible along with much higher humidity.

Much of the work week looks to remain dry until we get to Thursday and Friday when some scattered showers and storms look to make a return to the forecast.