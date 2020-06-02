Building heat and humidity toward and through the weekend

The bulk of spring 2020 was pretty nice. Temperatures were near or slightly below normal. Rain was above normal in May, but it wasn’t excessive so flooding was minimal.

Severe weather has also been very sparse and spotty. Now that meteorological summer has started, we are about to have about a prolonged period higher temperatures, stronger breezes and more mugginess.



Today will be breezy, hot and humid. Numbers will climb through the 70s very quickly, and we could be in the middle 80s by noon. Highs will reach the lower 90s in most places with mostly sunny conditions and a steady southwest wind.



Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 87-92

Wind: S/SW 15-25



Wednesday will be hot and muggy with a partly cloudy sky. By late Wednesday and Wednesday night, strong thunderstorms become a possibility. Scattered storms will continue around the area Thursday.

Spotty storms may happen Friday, otherwise it will be another hazy, muggy and hot day. Unfortunately, we don’t get any relief from the heat this weekend when the storm changes stop.

Over the next week, kids will want to play in sprinklers, pools or near the lake and everyone will want to spend more time in air-conditioning unless you run outside to greet the ice cream truck.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Go slow and steady as some icky, sticky weather slowly builds across the region…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com