Patchy fog has developed across the area overnight. It may linger a couple hours past daybreak, but will give way to sunny skies. Our temperatures will quickly climb, with highs expected to reach the middle 90s this afternoon. Heat index values may approach triple digits again.

Through the upcoming work week, the heat builds even more with our hottest temperatures of the season. Afternoon highs could top out in the lower 100s for Tuesday before another weak front slides through midweek. Unfortunately, this front looks to pass dry, and it doesn’t look like we get a decent rain chance anytime soon.

We do get a chance to drop a few degrees into the middle 90s for Wednesday, but the best news about that front is that it will lower our humidity for a little while!