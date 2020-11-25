Calm and cool evening expected tonight with warmer temperatures for tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy skies

Sunny, mild Thanksgiving Day

Dry conditions for a while

A fairly chilly evening is in store for much of the viewing area tonight as overnight lows are expected to drop down to the lower 30s. Cloud cover will slowly dissipate throughout the evening with a calm breeze out of the south at about 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be fairly pleasant, and one of the warmest days of the week, as temperatures climb into the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies will be in and out throughout the day with dry conditions expected. Perfect for outside activities for the holiday.

Friday will remain dry as well with sunshine sticking around and temperatures at more seasonable levels in the low 50s. Although it remains rather cool at night with lows in the 20s and 30s by this weekend, it will be mild each day with highs in the 50s all weekend long.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures may drop back into the 40s for afternoon highs.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush