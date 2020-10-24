Calm and cool tonight but a big change on the way Sunday evening!

What We’re Tracking:

Cloud cover sticks around

Temperatures struggle to warm up

Rain and Snow chance Sunday/Monday

Overcast skies are expected to remain throughout the evening tonight and stay in the area for at least a couple more days as our next system slowly makes its way into town. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s tonight giving us a very chilly start to the day tomorrow morning and the potential for frost to form as well. Our southern viewing area can anticipate overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Our attention is now focused on Sunday when our next big change is expected to move through. All eyes will be on our temperatures Sunday into Monday, because that will determine what kind of precipitation we’ll get during that time and how quickly it will stick to the ground if at all.

This system looks to feature mainly rain showers during the afternoon and evening Sunday. That will change into a mix, then possibly snow overnight and into early Monday. As the precipitation changes from a mix to snow we will likely see icy conditions on the roads.

A lot of the snow showers look to wrap up during the late afternoon. A second wave tries to move northward Monday night into Tuesday but that chance is looking less likely. As of right now, the second wave may stay far enough south to not impact us.

Models are starting to come into agreement a little bit more about Sunday night. While numbers are still hard to determine at this point, it is looking likely that our western and potentially central counties may have a better chance at snow accumulation. That doesn’t mean the rest of the viewing area won’t see some snowflakes, though.

Tuesday morning could be our coldest air of the season falling well below freezing into the low 20s potentially feeling like single digits for some. Temperatures for most of next week look to stay on the cooler side before beginning to moderate by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush.

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com