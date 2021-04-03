Calm and quiet tonight with a warm and breezy Easter expected

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and breezy Easter weekend

Dry for a bit longer

Rain chances next week

A mostly clear and calm evening is expected as we wrap up the first half of our weekend tonight. Temperatures will only fall into the lower 50s for early tomorrow morning. A ridge of high pressure moving through the area will keep temperatures well above average for the next several days.

For Easter Sunday, plan on very warm and rather breezy conditions with highs in the lower 80s. Southerly winds could gust as high as 25 mph for the afternoon. Overnight lows heading into Monday remain pleasantly mild in the middle 50s.

We look to stay dry through most of Monday but models are coming into better agreement on our next system making its way into the region. Although still several days out, some rain and even thunderstorm chances, will make their way back into the forecast by Tuesday.

We then look to cool down ever so slightly by Wednesday where temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com