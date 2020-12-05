Calm and quiet weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine in the forecast

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant weekend

Warmer days ahead

Dry weather pattern

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast today with highs in the lower 50s and only a light breeze. Expect similar conditions on Sunday as we remain in the lower 50s with calm winds from the northwest. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s with a few clouds passing through. If you have any outdoor chores to take care of, this will be a perfect weekend to do them!

Next week looks dry and warmer with lots of sunshine and above average temperatures. We’ll also have fairly light winds making for a gorgeous first half of the week. Temperatures are expected to surge into the upper 50s to even lower 60s for the middle of the week.

Of course, the nice stretch of weather will come to an end as our attention will turn towards late Thursday into Friday, when our next system could potentially begin to move through. At this time it’s still pretty far out, but precipitation would be welcome as it is much needed. This system could even bring colder temperatures for mid-December.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com