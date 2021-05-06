Calm, clear and chilly tonight before storms this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, chilly night

Warmer for Friday & Saturday

Strong storms for some Saturday evening

Temperatures will dip back into the lower 40s for much of the region tonight as the sky remains clear and the wind becomes light to calm. The chilly weather won’t last for too long as highs rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Friday afternoon with a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

By the weekend highs will return to the 70s and even some lower 80s for southern counties south of a warm front. With cooler air north and warmer air south, the stage will be set for storms as another storm system will be moving through the area. While there could be a few showers or storms overnight into early Saturday morning, the best chance for strong to severe storms appears to be in the evening hours on Saturday.

Just after daybreak Sunday, things do seem to dry out and partially clear out just in time for Mother’s Day festivities. It will be cool and breezy Sunday with highs in the lower 60s and a gusty north wind. Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures stay below average into the 60s and we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

