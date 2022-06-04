What We’re Tracking:

Thunderstorm chances tonight

Unsettled weather pattern for several days

Cooler temperatures through next week

Temperatures will remain on the pleasant side tonight with lower 70s turning into middle 60s before midnight. Winds will remain fairly light with partly cloudy skies.

After midnight / early Sunday morning we are expecting some chances for strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and small hail. Right now, it appears our western viewing area has the best chance to encounter severe storms for tonight.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will again be present most of the day on Sunday. Highs will make it into the lower 80s with a light breeze and scattered cloud cover. We may see a brief break from rain chances around lunchtime but a second – stronger system – is forecast to move in by the evening. This round of thunderstorms is shaping up to be more widespread but quick moving. Main hazards will once again be damaging winds and small hail, but an isolated tornado will be possible as well.

Even into next week, the off and on rain chances continue. There could be several batches of showers and storms moving through for the next few days. It’s that time of the year where it seems most days have at least a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than average because of this active pattern next week. Highs are expected in the middle to upper 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush