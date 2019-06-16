Chance of showers this afternoon with better chances later this week

What We're Tracking:

Warm, but less humid for Father's Day

Small rain chance Sunday and Monday

Average temperatures return before warming up again

Storms have pushed off to the south leaving most of the viewing area waking up to dry conditions with the chance of some lingering showers possible. Even then, those showers should move out by early to mid morning.

High temperatures for your Father's Day will reach into the lower to middle 80s with slightly lower dew points as compared to Saturday. It will still be relatively humid, with heat indices in the upper 80s near 90°. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with the sun trying to peak through at times before full cloud cover returns later this afternoon.

With the return of the cloud cover, chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into the late afternoon and through the evening hours. These look to stay mostly south and southeast with little to no chance for any sort of severe weather.

Sunday night low temperatures will return to normal in the lower 60s before rebounding in the lower 80s for the afternoon high on Monday. Most of the viewing area will remain partly cloudy Monday with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms that could roll through in the afternoon and into the evening but, again, nothing seems to be showing signs of severe weather at this time.

Monday sets the trend for average temperatures for this time of year through the majority of the work week with better rain chances for your Tuesday night over into Wednesday morning. We'll see the return of warmer temperatures toward the end of the week heading into the start of summer.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller