Chance of snow tonight with bigger chance midweek

What We’re Tracking:

Possible rain/snow mix Monday evening

Colder pattern ahead

Snow chance Wednesday with clearing Thursday

Throughout the evening, we have a chance to see occasional rain showers south, light rain/snow mix central and mix to brief snow showers north before clearing out overnight. Most areas may only see a dusting on grassy surfaces as temperatures dip down into the middle 20s overnight.

Tuesday will be very cool with partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s. It will be the calm before a potential messy scenario for midweek.

Wednesday is when the stronger system arrives. We should expect rain/snow mix or wet snow through the day. Some locations north and west a few inches. The storm track will determine if it’s a more significant snowfall total for most or wet snow that melts as it hits the ground.

Thursday will be cold with scattered snow showers early, but clearing should take place by the time most go out for Trick or Treating that evening. Temperatures might be around 30-32 around sunset so kids need to bundle up and go out as early as possible.

Looking longer term, a nice area of high pressure builds Friday through Sunday with sunshine, light breezes and slightly warmer temperatures. Friday’s highs will only be in the 40s, but numbers should climb to the mid and maybe upper 50s late in the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

